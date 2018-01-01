NSFW as a service

This NaaS (Nudity-detection as a service) is run by a cluster of three Raspberry Pis, two of which use Intel Movidius Neural Compute Sticks (NCS).
When you submit an image or URL it gets added to a Queue and the RasPis will take turns computing. This means it scales easily, we just add more Pis when needed.
For some sysadmins it might be vital to automatically check user uploads for illegal or unwanted content
One of our most successful open source projects is the selfhostable image and mp4 hosting site PictShare. We were recently informed that someone uploaded child pornogaphy to our servers.
Using our nudity detection cluster we were able to find quite a few more to aid the Interpol investigations very quickly.
All uploaded images are deleted automatically after analyzation
