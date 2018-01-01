NSFW as a service

Powered by the sun and computing with Neural Compute Sticks

How?

This NaaS (Nudity-detection as a service) is run by a cluster of three Raspberry Pis, two of which use Intel Movidius Neural Compute Sticks (NCS).

When you submit an image or URL it gets added to a Queue and the RasPis will take turns computing. This means it scales easily, we just add more Pis when needed.

  • It's connected to a 4.8 kWP Solar array with a small battery
  • The whole cluster consumes ~10 watts on full utilization, ~4w idle
  • The neural network to identify nudity was trained by Yahoo and adapted for the NCS by us

The first prototype of the NaaS cluster board.

Why nudity detection?

For some sysadmins it might be vital to automatically check user uploads for illegal or unwanted content

One of our most successful open source projects is the selfhostable image and mp4 hosting site PictShare. We were recently informed that someone uploaded child pornogaphy to our servers.

Using our nudity detection cluster we were able to find quite a few more to aid the Interpol investigations very quickly.

What about privacy?

All uploaded images are deleted automatically after analyzation

More info

  • In accordance with the GDPR we anonymize IP adresses after one week
  • We save the SHA1 hashes of all images so we don't have to analyze same uploads multiple times
  • We save the nudity prediction results for all images (but not the images themselves)
  • We're not using any trackers or external scripts
  • All data is stored in our private datacenter in Austria
  • We won't give your IP, uploaded images, URLs or analyzation results to anyone